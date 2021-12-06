Graphic novels and comics are not a genre, they are a medium. We can differentiate them the same as we do art — sculpture, film, oil painting, interpretive dance, and beyond. If Simon & Schuster and HarperCollins focused on graphic novels, then perhaps The Umbrella Academy would be just as successful as Jane Eyre.

Perhaps a comic is a real book after all.

Autobiographical comics can illustrate tough discussions about politics through the combined power of words and images, which function separately and uplift each other. When words feel too simple to depict a memory, art can emphasize ideas that prose fails to capture.

These stories can act as an investigation, a recollection of an experience around an important event, a life, or a niche subject. Stories about a memory, disastrous or joyful, can be better interpreted through imagery in comparison to a written description.