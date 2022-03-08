Folded into this centuries long history of violence against Black people — and Blackness — is also the history of journalism and media as being historically dominated by white people and power. Even today, Black stories are forced to exist in the margins.

We as a publication cannot unpack or define the atrocities committed against communities of color over time, and we don’t intend to. But, we can advocate to bring these voices to the forefront of national attention.

The New York Times published a piece on the mass bomb threats on Feb. 1. It didn’t reach the front page until the next day.

Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, the only HBCU in California, received a bomb threat that same day. It wasn’t included in the lists of affected schools in the articles by the New York Times or the Washington Post.

One of the most well-rounded voices speaking on this issue comes from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), whose CEO Margaret Huang recently spoke to the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security regarding the threats waged against HBCUs.

The SPLC regards the bomb threats as an attack on HBCUs nationwide, and condemned the actions of responsible parties by stating, “the Southern Poverty Law Center stands in full support of the HBCU community and condemns this abhorrent act of hate that sought to impede the learning and physical well-being of students,” via a statement released by Huang on Feb. 4.

But in today’s content-driven society, media outlets risk sensationalizing Black trauma and providing unintended encouragement to people thinking of committing similar acts.

However, that doesn’t mean these events should go unreported. It’s important to amplify the voices these threats affect.

Center voices from the Black community. Spotlight ways to support HBCUs and the greater Black community. Don’t keep these stories in the margins.