The ISA’s 20th Annual Culture Show, “A Journey Through India,” brought a colorful cast of dancers, singers, and actors to UC Santa Cruz’s Mainstage Theater.
Taking to the stage on April 16, the show represented the different identities of the Indian diaspora at UCSC. Performances from dance and vocal teams like UCSC’s Raas and Tazal Tal filled every corner of the stage. A solo guitarist and vocalist, a dance fusion mixing classical Indian and Hip-Hop dances, and a skit portraying the lives of UCSC students filled the show.
If you missed the event, or just want to reminisce, check out these photos from City on a Hill Press.
This article was published as a part of a City on a Hill Press backlog, and was originally written during the week of April 18.