While some nights Earth and Marine B206 houses lectures, on May 11 the auditorium will be home to a conversation.

Tamika D. Mallory, co-organizer of the 2017 Women’s March on Washington, will be engaging in conversation with Tiffany Dena Loftin for the annual Engaging Education (e2) Speaker Blowout. The annual Speaker Blowout invites BIPOC speakers to discuss current issues and social justice with the UC Santa Cruz community. Engaging Education is the student-initiated outreach and retention center at UCSC

“I am excited to host Tamika because she is a passionate, eloquent speaker, and she’ll be completely transparent about her experience as a social justice leader,” co-chair of e2 Ka’Reil Marshall said in an email. “I’m excited we get to highlight such influential Black women.”

Marshall shared that one of e2’s goals in the event is to both unify the student body and encourage the community to assess how they can have their voices heard on campus.

Marshall hopes that attendees will walk away from Earth and Marine B206 with a new understanding about activism and fighting for one’s rights.

“Students do such a great job of sharing information and holding protests,” Marshall said, “but there’s so much more that can be learned from someone who does this for a living and has experienced both the positives and negatives that come out of fighting for change.”

The Speaker Blowout will be held at Earth and Marine B206 from 7:30-9:00 p.m. on May 11. RSVPs are required and the deadline to RSVP is May 10 at 5:00 p.m. Face masks and completion of the online symptom check is required.