Merrill College: Founded in 1968

Perched atop “Cardiac Hill” beside Crown College, Merrill College is known for the Merrill Moat, a series of student murals dedicated to the college’s core values. Merrill’s theme of “Exploring Cultural Identities and Global Consciousness” is reflected in its core course, which has a focus on globalization and social inequities. Other course offerings include Classroom Connection, which allows students the opportunity to act as TAs and mentors in K-12 classrooms, and Focus on Africa, a specialized course on current issues in Africa. Outside of the classroom, Merrill is home to the Pottery Co-op and the Lionel Cantú Queer Center.