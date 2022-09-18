Rachel Raiyani and Nico Santiago, News Editors:

UCSC East Fields: There isn’t a sight more beautiful to behold in all of Santa Cruz than the view from East Field below Cowell and Stevenson. In the daylight, clouds dot the ocean-framed sky as you look across the Monterey Bay. Sunshine lights up the coast, and starlight twinkles in the picturesque evening. The lights of Santa Cruz at night and the low hum of cars down Highway 17 make our small three-by-three-mile town a nature-nestled metropolis.

We’re biased, though — we fell in love dancing under those starry skies to old Cuban jazz.