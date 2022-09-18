Fellow banana slugs — it’s that time of year again.

Election Day is Nov. 8, the Tuesday of week seven. Conflicts with exams and proximity to the end of the quarter can make finding the time to vote tricky. But don’t fear, City on a Hill Press has your back on voting in Santa Cruz County and how to make sure your voice gets heard.

This upcoming election will be the first for many students since their move to Santa Cruz. If you intend to vote in Santa Cruz County but aren’t sure you’re registered to vote in the county, you can check your registration status online. If you aren’t registered to vote or need to re-register in order to change your voting jurisdiction, do so here.

To register, you must provide your address and either a California Driver’s License, California ID, or Social Security Number.

If those three identifiers are not provided, voters may have to show a different form of identification or proof of residency. Other forms include:

Passport

Student ID card showing your name and photograph

A copy of a recent utility bill

The sample ballot booklet you received from your county elections office

Another document sent to you by a government agency

If you miss the Oct. 24 deadline to register to vote in California, it doesn’t mean that you’re out of luck. Conditional voting provides a safety net for those who miss the registration deadline. While you might not be able to vote from the comfort of your living room, you can still go to your local polling place to vote.

Vote-by-mail ballots will be sent to voters at the start of October. If you’re mailing your ballot, it must be postmarked on Election Day and received by the county no more than seven days after Election Day.

Eligible Voters Must Be:

18 years old by Election Day

A California resident, a U.S. citizen

Not currently serving a felony conviction

Not currently found to be mentally incompetent by a court

To Drop Off Your Ballot: Here are the three closest drop-off locations to UCSC. They will not be available to drop off ballots until Oct. 10:

To Vote In Person: Here are the five closest polling places to UCSC: