To Avoid This: When in Doubt, Vegas Rule

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas! Reinforce this in your prior roommate agreement. You should feel safe in your space. You and your roommate are probably going to know a lot about each other, and with that, the business discussed in your sanctuary stays in your sanctuary.

When This Happens: Discourse

If your roommate ends up being a chisme, sorry, you got to talk to them. This may feel overwhelming, but it can help set a precedent for times to come. A good way to approach these situations is with a calm deescalating demeanor. Be straightforward and real, and reinforce the Vegas rule.

“Hey (insert name here), I understand we are in a shared space and with that we lack full privacy. With that being said, because I would like this space to be safe for the both of us, I would appreciate it if we respect that and not breach our personal information to the outside world without permission.”

If you just don’t feel comfortable speaking freely around the roomie, there’s always the forest, single-stall bathrooms and, if you have it, your car. Also speak to your RA about it. They are trained for these exact situations and can help move the conversation forward.