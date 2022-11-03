Clay McKnight (He/Him)

“I feel as if a lot of people in the U.S. [feel] that they don’t have a voice or a say in things. But the only way any change will happen is if we force the people we elect to make change. I think a lot of the time it feels like we can’t make a difference due to the fact that we’re in California, and it feels like capitalism is impossible to overthrow.”

Nina Bindra (She/Her)

“It is crucial. Any sort of community-run organization, it’s crucial to have the electorate involved in their government, or whatever body is organizing them.”

Aspen Williams (She/Her)

“People underestimate how much of a difference each vote can make. I’m from Georgia and the county I vote in tends to switch a lot between blue and red, so I got my mail-in ballot and I voted. I think it’s just really easy to underestimate how much impact a vote in counties matters, and how much it will impact everyday life.”

Michael Justin (He/Him)

“Whatever nihilistic arguments against it, there’s still the count somewhere, and that count exists even if people deny its validity. It’s important for the statistics to be there.”

Laila Raylynn (She/Her)

“You want somebody to be the voice for you to get things done. Something I was really interested in is the homelessness in Santa Cruz, because housing is a problem. Even students here are homeless, so if I were to vote here I would want to vote for someone who’s taking charge on that.”