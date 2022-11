Los Angeles winters are easy.

Jeans and a long-sleeve tee are enough to survive even the harshest November days. But drive five hours up the 101, and 60 degrees starts feeling a lot warmer than it does down south.

In Santa Cruz, the cold is a punch in the gut. One minute it’s 80 degrees and sweltering, the next you’re wearing leggings under your skirts.

For those who find themselves shivering in these wet winter months, here is my guide for coping with the cold: