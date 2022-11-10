This is a developing story. Statistics will be updated as information from Santa Cruz County becomes available. Numbers in this story are correct as of 2 p.m. of Nov. 10. Note: Vote totals do not include overvotes and undervotes.

The dust has settled after an intense Election Day. Now, it’s time to count. Only 38 percent of ballots in Santa Cruz County have been processed

With nearly two-thirds of the vote still up in the air and the next update from the county coming on Friday afternoon, City on a Hill Press is keeping you up to date on where each local race stands.

Santa Cruz Supervisor

Justin Cummings and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson find themselves in a close race for County Supervisor, with Kalantari-Johnson slightly in the lead. This election will be historic regardless of its outcome, as both candidates identify with marginalized groups who have never been represented in the position before. If elected, Kalantari-Johnson would be the first Supervisor who is a woman of color. Cummings would become the first African American Supervisor in the city’s history.

Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson 3580 (52.25%) Justin Cummings 3203 (46.75%) Write-in 69 (1.01%) Total Votes 6852

City of Santa Cruz Mayor

Fred Keeley cemented a clear lead against his opponent Joy Schendledecker, who is facing her first-ever election cycle. If Keely, a professor and non-profit coordinator, is confirmed as mayor, he will bring 40 years of political experience to the table. If Schendledecker, artist and community organizer, is able to turn things around, she will offer a younger perspective on local issues.

Fred Keeley 5859 (74.13%) Joy Schendledecker 1962 (24.82%) Write-in 83 (1.05%) Total Votes 7904

District 4 City Council

Scott Newsome has the early lead in the crowded race for District 4’s council seat. An author and politics lecturer at UC Santa Cruz, Newsome emphasizes his experience with the housing crisis and his planned reforms of the Santa Cruz Police Department. He hopes to do away with city or law enforcement practices that promote racial injustice and inequality to make Santa Cruz a more welcoming place for BIPOC.

Scott Newsome 575 (50.98%) Hector Marin 351 (31.12%) Greg Hyver 101 (8.95%) Bodie Shargel 93 (8.24%) Write-in 83 (1.05%) Total Votes 1203

District 6 City Council

Incumbent City Council Member and principal of Bay View Elementary School Renee Golder leads opponent Sean Maxwell, a small business owner and part of the Santa Cruz Planning Commission. Both longtime residents of Santa Cruz, housing and transportation have been foundational in both Golder and Maxwell’s campaigns.

Renee Golder 819 (62.95%) Sean Maxwell 476 (36.59%) Write-in 6 (0.46%) Total Votes 1301

Measure K

A “Yes” vote on Measure K is in the lead. If passed, funding for school repairs and housing for Santa Cruz high schools and middle schools would increase. The measure needs at least 55 percent approval to be enacted.

Yes 10700 (62.27%) No 6482 (37.73%) Total Votes 17182

Measure L

A “Yes” vote on Measure L is in the lead. Similarly to Measure K, it would increase funding for school repairs and upgrades Santa Cruz elementary schools. The measure needs at least 55 percent approval to be enacted.

Yes 5607 (65.76%) No 2920 (34.24%) Total Votes 8527

Measure N

A “No” vote leads Measure N, also known as the Empty Home Tax. With a majority “No” vote thus far, the measure is likely to be rejected. If that is the case, no tax will be imposed on residences that remain uninhabited.

Yes 3138 (38.17%) No 5084 (61.83%) Total Votes 8222

Measure O

In one of the most divisive races of the election, Measure O is tentatively on its way to rejection. The measure would halt the planned construction of the combination affordable housing, parking garage, and library unit. It has split progressives over the cost and benefits of the construction of new housing, versus the carbon footprint of the proposal. If Measure O is not passed, the planned construction will proceed unchanged.

Yes 3430 (42.24%) No 4691 (57.76%) Total Votes 8121

Measure P

Measure P, or the Transient Occupancy Tax, leads with widespread support from voters. The measure has no filed opposition. If it maintains a majority “Yes” vote, Measure P would increase taxes on local hotels and rental properties beginning January 2023.